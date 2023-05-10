First responders storm Busch Stadium for active threat training drill

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – First responders stormed Busch Stadium for an active threat training drill on Wednesday.

“We do these kinds of exercises so we can be more proactive, so we can be better even in our response even if we aren’t stopping something before it happens,” explained Phil Melcher, director of security for the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the scenario, multiple victims needed to be recovered inside who were suffering from a variety of conditions. The drill allows the Cardinals to identify where improvements in responses are needed.

Melcher told News 4 the St. Louis Cardinals and Busch Stadium are one of only 10 sporting facilities among all pro and college sports in the nation with full certification from the Department of Homeland Security.

“This is not a role or a job or something we do where we can sit and relax, and we are safe. Threats and situations change. It’s always good to be ahead of the game and strive to be better,” he said.

Melcher gave Wednesday’s training a B-plus to an A-minus. More trainings are scheduled throughout the year, but it is unclear when the next active shooter drill will take place at Busch Stadium.

