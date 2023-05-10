First responders storm Busch Stadium for active threat training drill

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – First responders stormed Busch Stadium for an active threat training drill on Wednesday.

“We do these kinds of exercises so we can be more proactive, so we can be better even in our response even if we aren’t stopping something before it happens,” explained Phil Melcher, director of security for the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the scenario, multiple victims needed to be recovered inside who were suffering from a variety of conditions. The drill allows the Cardinals to identify where improvements in responses are needed.

Melcher told News 4 the St. Louis Cardinals and Busch Stadium are one of only 10 sporting facilities among all pro and college sports in the nation with full certification from the Department of Homeland Security.

“This is not a role or a job or something we do where we can sit and relax, and we are safe. Threats and situations change. It’s always good to be ahead of the game and strive to be better,” he said.

Melcher gave Wednesday’s training a B-plus to an A-minus. More trainings are scheduled throughout the year, but it is unclear when the next active shooter drill will take place at Busch Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
FILE — The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people...
Missouri lawmakers pass property tax breaks for seniors
Cory Younger has been charged with child pornography.
Maplewood officer charged with child pornography
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office refuses charges against woman arrested following Cherokee Street shooting
Riverfront
Riverfront chaos prompts extra security measures

Latest News

Places to celebrate Mother’s Day in St. Louis
Places to celebrate Mother’s Day in St. Louis
Graphic
3 transported from scene of Berkeley school bus crash
Parkway chess
Parkway Central High School senior hosts chess tournaments to build community
Criminal investigation at Byrnes Mill Police Department completed
Criminal investigation at Byrnes Mill Police Department completed