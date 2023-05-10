Firefighter treated by paramedics after overnight house fire in Washington Park

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was treated by paramedics after crews battled a house fire in Washington Park early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. at a vacant home in the 5000 block of Forest. The home was engulfed with flames when firefighters arrived on-scene, and several departments were called to help.

A firefighter was treated at the scene for overheating and exhaustion.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
FILE — The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people...
Missouri lawmakers pass property tax breaks for seniors
Trooper wounded, suspect dead after they exchange shots near Mount Vernon, Illinois
Brian Clay, 47, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. armed criminal action, first-degree...
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting girlfriend over $36 in Jennings
Have you been to a cat café?

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis
Circumstances around woman’s murder still a mystery despite 2 being charged
Circumstances around woman’s murder still a mystery despite 2 being charged
School resource officers to patrol parks in St. Charles County during summer break
School resource officers to patrol parks in St. Charles County during summer break
Multiple police agencies respond to scene in Cahokia Heights
Multiple police agencies respond to scene in Cahokia Heights