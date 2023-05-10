Firefighter treated by paramedics after overnight house fire in Washington Park
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was treated by paramedics after crews battled a house fire in Washington Park early Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. at a vacant home in the 5000 block of Forest. The home was engulfed with flames when firefighters arrived on-scene, and several departments were called to help.
A firefighter was treated at the scene for overheating and exhaustion.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.