Dry This Afternoon, Rain & Storms Tomorrow

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Wednesday afternoon & evening will be dry
  • Rain and storm chances ramp up Thursday and through the weekend
  • Turning a little cooler next week

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and dry. A little warmer than yesterday but humidity remains moderate.

Thursday through the weekend: This period will be active due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. There are some signatures for stronger storms Friday, but the confidence in severe weather at this point is low. Check back every day for the latest updates and for storm timing. You can also expect higher humidity and warmer temperatures this weekend. A cold front arrives Sunday and will briefly cool us to the 70s next Monday.

Friday into Saturday morning
Friday into Saturday morning(KMOV)

