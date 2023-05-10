Criminal investigation at Byrnes Mill Police Department completed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The findings of a criminal investigation of Byrnes Mill Police Chief Frank Selvaggio are now in the hands of prosecutors. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate and announced on Tuesday that it had concluded the investigation and turned over its findings to the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney’s office and the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

Allegations were made that Chief Selvaggio had voided speeding tickets and criminal summons, possibly involving DUI cases, before they were examined by the municipal prosecutor. And there was an allegation that the chief had purchased two Chevrolet Tahoes for the police department without getting proper approval.

Reached today, Selvaggio wouldn’t comment on the investigation or confirm that he’d been placed on administrative leave.

Residents who spoke to News 4 expressed support for the chief.

“I think there are two sides to each story. The chief seems like a really nice honest guy,” said Kathy McNeely.

“I’m hoping on everything it comes back, and he’s cleared, and he stays in his position because we think he’s great,” said Jenni Smith.

In the sheriff’s office announcement about the status of the investigation, there was a recommendation that the City of Byrnes Mill hire an outside firm to conduct an audit and internal review focused on policies and procedures.

“Absent improvements, the city should expect additional challenges in the future,” the letter said.

Jefferson County prosecuting attorney Trish Stefanski has not given a timetable on when she expects to decide whether or not to pursue charges.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.