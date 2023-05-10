A community tired of waiting: EPA details design to clean up radioactive waste at West Lake Landfill

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, the federal government met with North County residents about cleaning up radioactive waste inside the West Lake Landfill.

“You made my friends’ kids sick. You’re making my kids sick,” said Dawn Chapman, cofounder of Just Moms STL, a non-profit group formed to organize against radioactive waste in the St. Louis area.

Chapman was among a group of heated advocates explaining their frustrations to the EPA about why the community is fed up with the 30-year clean-up delay.

In 1973, radioactive waste from processing uranium during World War II was illegally dumped in the landfill.

“You made this waste. You own it, and we got the documents to prove it. You’re who we came to hear and to meet because we have been begging to meet you all for 10 years,” Chapman said.

According to the EPA, additional testing, a detailed excavation plan, and developing a design to remove the waste is part of the hold-up.

“What that revised excavation plan will do is to identify where to excavate, how deep to excavate, what concentration to excavate, dispose off-site, and how to do that safely and more efficiently as possible,” says EPA spokesman Ben Washburn.

“We are across the highway from West Lake, but as the wind blows, the radiation was right on the surface,” says homeowner Steve Commuso.

According to the EPA, the health of residents is no longer being threatened by the landfill.

“It is important to remember that there Is no current offsite exposure. There’s no health risks with the waste contained within the landfill, but that means that we need to get in there and clean it up,” Washburn says.

However, the community members disagree.

I don’t believe that is true, says homeowner Kathy Commuso.

That sounds like lying from omission, says Representative Tricia Byrnes.

“Help us. Do something. Don’t just say you’re going to do something and sit back and wait for years,” Commuso says.

No date has been set by the EPA to remove the radioactive material.

Decades later, Kathy Commuso found herself leaving another meeting, still waiting for the day she no longer has to worry about the dangers of West Lake Landfill.

“We keep coming, hoping and praying that somehow it’s going to work and get cleaned up so that you don’t have to have that fear.”

Those interested in giving input on the West Lake Landfill project can call (314) 296-8182.

