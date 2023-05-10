Charges filed against 15-year-old in O’Fallon home invasion

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 15-year-old was certified as an adult and charged with accessory to robbery, among other charges, after a home invasion in O’Fallon, Missouri, in January.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Marcell X. Hamilton, 15, is charged with accessory to robbery, accessory to burglary, and accessory to assault.

Prosecutors allege Hamilton, along with three others, broke into a home and demanded money and car keys. A victim was hit in the face with a handgun, and a gunshot was fired inside the house. The suspects escaped in a stolen car.

The suspects were arrested after a pursuit in January of two stolen vehicles.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Hakizimana Claude, was charged with burglary, robbery, armed criminal action and assault. He is currently being held on $2 million bond and was still in custody as of Wednesday, May 10. The two other suspects are juveniles and are still in the custody of the Juvenile/Family Court, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Hamilton’s bond was set at $100,000.

