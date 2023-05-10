Applications are open in process to succeed Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Applications are officially open in the process to find St. Louis City’s next Circuit Attorney, Gov. Mike Parson’s office announced Wednesday.

The move comes less than a week after Kim Gardner announced she would resign, effective June 1. Gardner is facing a legal proceeding to remove from office by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who alleges that she is neglecting her duties. Several assistant prosecutors have resigned.

Under the state constitution, the governor appoints the Circuit Attorney. That appointee serves until the next election. Parson said he is looking for someone who fits the following:

Commitment to the written rule of law

Strong managerial experience

Record of fair and just application of state and local law

Member of the St. Louis community

Anyone who fits the qualifications can apply here. Applications will close on May 15 at noon.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.