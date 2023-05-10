Applications are open in process to succeed Kim Gardner

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Applications are officially open in the process to find St. Louis City’s next Circuit Attorney, Gov. Mike Parson’s office announced Wednesday.

The move comes less than a week after Kim Gardner announced she would resign, effective June 1. Gardner is facing a legal proceeding to remove from office by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who alleges that she is neglecting her duties. Several assistant prosecutors have resigned.

Under the state constitution, the governor appoints the Circuit Attorney. That appointee serves until the next election. Parson said he is looking for someone who fits the following:

  • Commitment to the written rule of law
  • Strong managerial experience
  • Record of fair and just application of state and local law
  • Member of the St. Louis community

Anyone who fits the qualifications can apply here. Applications will close on May 15 at noon.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
FILE — The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people...
Missouri lawmakers pass property tax breaks for seniors
Cory Younger has been charged with child pornography.
Maplewood officer charged with child pornography
Brian Clay, 47, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. armed criminal action, first-degree...
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting girlfriend over $36 in Jennings
Riverfront
Riverfront chaos prompts extra security measures

Latest News

Assistance needed in locating missing woman
Police ask for assistance in locating missing woman
News 4 Afternoon Update: May 10, 2023
Applications are open in process to succeed Kim Gardner
Suspect arrested, person of interest still sought in Cinco de Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street