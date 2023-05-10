3 transported from scene of Berkeley school bus crash
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Berkeley.
The crash occurred before 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Airport Road and Hanley Road.
According to the Berkeley Police Department, both drivers and a student from the bus were transported from the scene. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
No other information has been released.
