3 transported from scene of Berkeley school bus crash

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Berkeley.

The crash occurred before 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Airport Road and Hanley Road.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, both drivers and a student from the bus were transported from the scene. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other information has been released.

