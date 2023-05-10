3 transported from scene of Berkeley school bus crash

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Berkeley.

The crash occurred before 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Airport Road and Hanley Road.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, both drivers and a student from the bus were transported from the scene. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
FILE — The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people...
Missouri lawmakers pass property tax breaks for seniors
Cory Younger has been charged with child pornography.
Maplewood officer charged with child pornography
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office refuses charges against woman arrested following Cherokee Street shooting
Riverfront
Riverfront chaos prompts extra security measures

Latest News

Places to celebrate Mother’s Day in St. Louis
Places to celebrate Mother’s Day in St. Louis
Parkway chess
Parkway Central High School senior hosts chess tournaments to build community
active training busch stadium
First responders storm Busch Stadium for active threat training drill
Criminal investigation at Byrnes Mill Police Department completed
Criminal investigation at Byrnes Mill Police Department completed