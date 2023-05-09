What works in the region for policing homelessness, mental health?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Policing homeless and mental health is, once again, a national topic following a viral video showing a man being choked to death on the New York subway.

Protests have erupted in New York City after a former marine, Daniel Penny, is seen on video choking Jordan Neely.

According to reports, Neely was homeless and had mental health issues.

The St. Louis region has recently seen encounters with individuals with mental health issues and police.

A 33-year-old Washington Park Police Officer was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct in an incident involving a 19-year-old with special needs. Prosecutors allege the officer, Justin Gaither, punched Larry Shaw in the face and tased him multiple times after responding to a dispute at the teen’s home.

A police officer was shot, and two were more wounded in a shooting in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood in St. Louis last month.

The incident happened in the 5700 block of Kingsbury Ave. Officials reported that police responded to a call for a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) for a 71-year-old man acting erratically. The man’s family called for CIT, stating the man was delusional and had not been taking his medication.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, identified as Curtis Mabry, in a bathroom. A probable cause statement against Mabry said he was lying on the floor and had his left hand in his jacket pocket. While officers were helping him up, shots were fired from a concealed weapon striking an officer in the arm and shoulder.

As other officers attempted to settle Mabry, a porcelain toilet broke into several sharp pieces resulting in a second officer sustaining a laceration to his left arm. A third officer sustained a head injury during the incident but refused medical treatment at the scene.

“It’s a very fine line. It’s very tricky,” said Kathy Connors, executive director of Gateway 180, a housing shelter in St. Louis. I think you should always call the authorities if you see things going down a path that looks like it could be trouble.”

According to Connors, Gateway 180 is a site that St. Louis Metropolitan Police will sometimes take individuals who need temporary housing.

The city launched a program called Cops and Clinicians within the last few years. The program pairs mental health experts with police officers responding to behavioral health-related calls.

“If we have a situation in which we understand that it’s just--that that’s needed--that we need Cops and Clinicians--we definitely make that request,” Connors said. “The clinicians come out, and they’re able to help de-escalate.”

Connors added Gateway 180 added a mental health expert to assist its clients as well. Resources Connors believes are helpful in limiting negative encounters with individuals experiencing homelessness and mental health episodes with police and other citizens.

