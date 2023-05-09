‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city

DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Des Peres heard a loud cry from the public Monday night that they do not want to see recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city.

Two agenda items that were not voted on Monday brought out a large crowd to Des Peres City Hall.

The first, which the majority of pot opponents testified against, would allow for recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city. Des Peres so far has slow-rolled recreational sales, with city leaders saying they need time to put the right rules in place.

Another item calls for a vote next year to ban pot dispensaries in Des Peres. Something the Missouri Constitution allows, but only during a presidential election.

“Why is Des Peres causing me to feel uncomfortable? I’m the resident I was there first,” said Sam Eversman.

Eileen Bader is one of the residents that showed that is not in favor of marijuana being anywhere near the city. Her biggest concern is kids getting access to the drug.

She says she wants to keep the city a wonderful place to live.

“We are fighting addictions, especially to children. We don’t need more addictive substances for them to get hooked on and ruin their life,” said Bader.

Des Peres residents have shown their opinions on pot in the past, while it passed statewide with 53% of the vote, only about 49% of residents supported the legalization of recreational weed.

But state law says you need 60% of voters to approve of banning it, therefore it’ll be a tough climb come November if it gets on the ballot.

Some don’t want to wait that long.

“Focusing on 2024 instead of fighting now tells me our leaders are capitulating,” said Sandy Smith.

Parker Ferguson, who said he was raised in Des Peres and that reasonable people can disagree on this issue. He said he started using pot at age 14. Since then, he says he played football in college and is now a student at Harvard Law.

“So if you’d like to take me as an example of what can happen when marijuana is part of a community, please look to me,” said Ferguson.

Others gave tax reasons why the city should want dispensaries.

“Someday we will need that, as malls like West County Center, their revenue is dropping,” said Sheri McCann, a proponent of recreational pot.

And while some were concerned about people breaking into the business off Manchester Avenue, spurring crime. The owner of Root 66, Joe Delia, said that hasn’t been an issue at other Root 66 locations.

“We have four operational dispensaries. We have never had one issue in the dispensaries,” said Delia.

Yet some were clearly not convinced and pointed to cannabis’s federal status as a Schedule 1 drug.

“Should we have a business in Des Peres where every customer and every transaction is a federal crime?” said Eversman.

No vote was taken Monday night, and the Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms said it’ll likely be brought back in June.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.