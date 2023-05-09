Humidity is lower, rain and storms later this week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Lower humidity & sunny skies this afternoon

Spot showers Wednesday morning

Rain and storm chances Thursday and through the weekend

Today: Many will enjoy the sun today as high pressure clears out the clouds. After several days of high humidity, today will provide some welcome relief. The high pressure is also pushing in drier air. Temperatures will rise to 80° this afternoon.

Wednesday: Watch for an area of weakening rain and storms to move in from the west in the morning. Most of the day should be dry.

Thursday through the weekend: This period will be active due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. There are some signatures for stronger storms Friday and Saturday, but the confidence in severe weather at this point is low. Check back every day for the latest updates and for storm timing. You can also expect higher humidity and warmer temperatures this weekend. A cold front arrives Sunday and will briefly cool us to the 70s next Monday.

