Trooper wounded, suspect dead after they exchange shots near Mount Vernon, Illinois

(WIFR)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect died and an Illinois State Trooper (ISP) was wounded after they exchanged shots near Mount Vernon, Illinois overnight, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened on eastbound I-64 near milepost 72 at 3:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police tell News 4 that troopers were called to assist a driver, while they were on the scene, a fight broke out and a man pulled out a gun. He and the troopers then exchanged gunfire.

Police say a trooper was injured and the suspect was killed. The wounded trooper, a 16-year veteran of ISP, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of eastbound I-64 were closed for several hours but re-opened just before 6:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
May 9 morning forecast
Warm And Dry
St. Louis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in connection with a May 6, 2023...
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

Latest News

Jodi Arias was found guilty but ultimately spared from the death penalty.
Jodi Arias trial echoes through courtrooms 10 years later
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana...
‘We are fighting addictions’ Des Peres residents tell city they don’t want marijuana dispensaries in their city
St. Louis Police Sergeant passes away from cancer
St. Louis Police Sergeant passes away from cancer
What works in the region for policing homelessness, mental health?
What works in the region for policing homelessness, mental health?