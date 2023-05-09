Trooper wounded, suspect dead after they exchange shots near Mount Vernon, Illinois

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect died and an Illinois State Trooper (ISP) was wounded after they exchanged shots near Mount Vernon, Illinois overnight, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened on eastbound I-64 near milepost 72 at 3:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police tell News 4 that troopers were called to assist a driver, while they were on the scene, a fight broke out and a man pulled out a gun. He and the troopers then exchanged gunfire.

Police say a trooper was injured and the suspect was killed. The wounded trooper, a 16-year veteran of ISP, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of eastbound I-64 were closed for several hours but re-opened just before 6:30 a.m.

