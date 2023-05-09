Southern Storms Move Out Tonight

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Southern storms moving out tonight
  • Less Humid for Tuesday
  • Active again by the end of the week

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Storms are winding down tonight south of St. Louis and will move out of the region tonight. Expect a dry morning commute, though some patchy fog is possible. And it will turn less humid.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Temperatures will be lower due to the frontal passage. Expect highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday through the weekend: This period will be active due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. There are some signatures for stronger storms Friday and Saturday, but the confidence in severe weather at this point is low. Check back every day for the latest updates and for storm timing.

Free KMOV weather app: www.kmov.com/WeatherApp

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
St. Louis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in connection with a May 6, 2023...
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight fatal shooting in north St. Louis
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight shooting in north St. Louis
Deshaun Wilson was charged with both shootings in a parking garage in downtown St. Louis.
Suspect charged in downtown parking garage shootings

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm
Southern Storms Move Out Tonight
Southern Storms Move Out Tonight
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. Monday
7 Day Forecast 5/8/23
First Alert Weather Day: Watch For late day Severe Storms