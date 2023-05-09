Ousted East St. Louis police chief returns under new administration

Chief Kendall Perry retired before he was fired by the city in January.
By Deion Broxton
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Metro East police chief returned to his post after being gone for roughly three and a half months.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry returned as chief last Monday after he retired from the department back in January.

Former East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 then that Perry didn’t follow through on duties and lacked communication with city officials. Perry refuted those claims. Perry said city leadership ousted him because then mayor Eastern feared he would lose April’s election.

Former councilman and new mayor Charles Powell III defeated Eastern in April’s election. Powell’s victory appeared to have opened the door for Perry’s return as chief.

In an interview Tuesday, Perry told News 4 he planned and hoped to return to the police department.

“I don’t know what’s in their mind,” Perry said in response to Eastern’s administration. “I don’t know what the actual object was. I do appreciate this [Powell’s] administration for giving me an opportunity to serve these citizens and this community again. It’s not about who’s actually--as far as administration--it’s more about the citizens and what I do for the community.”

Perry has been with the East St. Louis Police Department for more than 20 years.

Former Assistant Police Chief Cantrell Patterson served as interim chief during Perry’s absence. Since Perry’s return, the city reported Patterson is no longer with the department.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humidity is lower, rain and storms later this week
Humidity is lower, rain and storms later this week
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
St. Louis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in connection with a May 6, 2023...
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

Latest News

Riverfront
Riverfront chaos prompts extra security measures
Former Cottleville Junk Store to be transformed into boutique hotel, restaurant and speakeasy
Former Cottleville Junk Store to be transformed into boutique hotel, restaurant and speakeasy
Closure begins Tuesday between Cave Springs Blvd. and Mexico Rd.
Closure on Veterans Memorial Parkway starts Tuesday night
St. Louis area lung cancer survivor shares story as survival rate see large increase
‘Advocate for yourself’ area lung cancer survivor shares story as survival rate sees promising spike