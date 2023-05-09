Ousted East St. Louis police chief returns under new administration

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Metro East police chief returned to his post after being gone for roughly three and a half months.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry returned as chief last Monday after he retired from the department back in January.

Former East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 then that Perry didn’t follow through on duties and lacked communication with city officials. Perry refuted those claims. Perry said city leadership ousted him because then mayor Eastern feared he would lose April’s election.

Former councilman and new mayor Charles Powell III defeated Eastern in April’s election. Powell’s victory appeared to have opened the door for Perry’s return as chief.

In an interview Tuesday, Perry told News 4 he planned and hoped to return to the police department.

“I don’t know what’s in their mind,” Perry said in response to Eastern’s administration. “I don’t know what the actual object was. I do appreciate this [Powell’s] administration for giving me an opportunity to serve these citizens and this community again. It’s not about who’s actually--as far as administration--it’s more about the citizens and what I do for the community.”

Perry has been with the East St. Louis Police Department for more than 20 years.

Former Assistant Police Chief Cantrell Patterson served as interim chief during Perry’s absence. Since Perry’s return, the city reported Patterson is no longer with the department.

