Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting girlfriend over $36 in Jennings

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting his girlfriend because she would not give him $36.

Brian Clay, 47, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened in the 6400 of West Florissant in Jennings on June 13, 2018. Authorities say Clay, Lareal Goode and Goode’s 14-year-old daughter were sitting in a car when Clay shot Goode. Police say he shot her because she refused to drive him to a pawnshop and give him $36 to get his TV out of hock.

Clay also took Goode’s cell phone, bank card and car before he drove to a casino, where he was arrested.

Clay was sentenced to a life term plus 10 years.

