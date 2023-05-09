Lion’s Choice debuting two new menu items

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis-based Lions Choice is offering two new menu items starting Tuesday.

One of the items is the Stacked BBQ Beef Sandwich. It has thicker sliced roast beef doused in a marinade of sweet and smoky barbecue sauce, topped with swiss cheese and crispy onion straws. The item is available through July 10.

Lion’s Choice is also adding an old favorite to the menu. The Fudge Crunch Sundae features vanilla custard topped with triple chocolate chunks, hot fudge and a strawberry topping. It will be available through the end of the summer.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.