Humidity is lower, rain and storms later this week

Slim chance for a spot shower Wednesday morning

Rain and storm chances ramp up Thursday and through the weekend

Higher humidity returns late Thursday-Weekend

Tonight: A dry evening with clear skies and low humidity. By daybreak a few spot showers are possible, though chances appear low around 20% or less. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy in the morning.

Wednesday: A partly cloudy afternoon is expected and much of the day should be dry across the region. Areas West/southwest of the St. Louis Metro may get a brief pop-up shower or storm, but confidence is low in that developing as it would be dependent on where an outflow boundary may set up. Otherwise the humidity remains relatively low and we have a nice day on tap.

Thursday through the weekend: This period will be active due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. There are some signatures for stronger storms Friday and Saturday, but the confidence in severe weather at this point is low. Check back every day for the latest updates and for storm timing. You can also expect higher humidity and warmer temperatures this weekend. A cold front arrives Sunday and will briefly cool us to the 70s next Monday.

