Game day blog: CITY SC faces Chicago Fire in U.S. Open Cup

CITYPARK cloaked in red prior to the match against Minnesota United FC.
CITYPARK cloaked in red prior to the match against Minnesota United FC.(CITY SC)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC will face Chicago Fire in the U.S. Open Cup tonight at 7 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago. This match can be watched on the CITY SC app or on YouTube.

In CITY’s previous Open Cup appearance on April 25, they beat Union Omaha 5-1.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is a knockout tournament that any team affiliated with U.S. Soccer can join. This includes professional and amateur teams. The tournament began in 1914 and was on hiatus during 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

CITY’s most recent match was against Dallas FC in a regular MLS season match last Saturday. The match was postponed at minute 50 because of a weather delay from lightning in the area. MLS has not announced when Dallas FC and CITY will make up the rest of this match. At the time of the postponement, the teams were tied 0-0.

CITY will face Chicago Fire again on Saturday in a regular season MLS match.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humidity is lower, rain and storms later this week
Humidity is lower, rain and storms later this week
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
St. Louis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in connection with a May 6, 2023...
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras encourages the crowds boos and applause as he watches...
Contreras leads Cardinals past Cubs 3-1 in return to Wrigley
Former Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah takes a selfie with fans during the...
Chiefs’ first-round pick, RB recovering from offseason surgeries
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
James Naile makes first MLB appearance of the season with St. Louis as the Cardinals break an eight-game losing streak
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a...
Goldschmidt 3 HRs, Cards end 8-game skid, beat Tigers 12-6