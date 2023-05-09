Game day blog: CITY SC faces Chicago Fire in U.S. Open Cup

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC will face Chicago Fire in the U.S. Open Cup tonight at 7 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago. This match can be watched on the CITY SC app or on YouTube.

In CITY’s previous Open Cup appearance on April 25, they beat Union Omaha 5-1.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is a knockout tournament that any team affiliated with U.S. Soccer can join. This includes professional and amateur teams. The tournament began in 1914 and was on hiatus during 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

CITY’s most recent match was against Dallas FC in a regular MLS season match last Saturday. The match was postponed at minute 50 because of a weather delay from lightning in the area. MLS has not announced when Dallas FC and CITY will make up the rest of this match. At the time of the postponement, the teams were tied 0-0.

CITY will face Chicago Fire again on Saturday in a regular season MLS match.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.