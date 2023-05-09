Former Cottleville Junk Store to be transformed into boutique hotel, restaurant and speakeasy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A historic building in Old Town Cottleville is undergoing major renovations, as the new owners hope to bring fresh life to the 161-year-old building.

Built in 1862, the two-story building sitting at the corner of Highway N and Oak Street long served as a post office, hotel and general store. Most recently, it was home to the Cottleville Junk Store, known for its antiques.

For the last several years, Chelsey Sweeten and her family were in talks with the owners, who were interested in bringing new life to the historic building.

“The history of the building and the city is important to us,” Sweeten said. “We’ve encountered a lot of unforeseen issues when trying to bring the building up to code, but we are going to be able to maintain many of the original features of the building.”

The family purchased the store in January 2022 and began the lengthy process of planning and permitting. The building was recently lifted to have a basement poured, which will be home to the speakeasy.

The plan is to convert the building into a bar and restaurant on the main floor, eight hotel rooms on the second floor and an owner’s suite on the top floor. Several of the hotel rooms will sit on the second floor of a new building being constructed next door, which will connect through a staircase. The Pink Willow Café will occupy the main floor of the new building and will offer room service to the upstairs hotel rooms.

A rooftop patio and bar will sit on the top floor.

“We’re going to try to bring a lot of the history back into the rooms,” Sweeten said. “We’ll feature some watercolors of the town in the artwork we do and highlight some of those areas within the building.”

After clearing several early hurdles, she anticipates construction will continue through the summer and early fall, as she targets a late fall opening date. The new Oak Street Inn and Lounge will be open to the public but will also serve as a place for those attending weddings at the nearby Public School House to stay.

“My hope is not only that we may bring new people to Cottleville to travel but that we have more to offer to the new homeowners coming in, the new developments,” she said. “My hope is by listening to community members and those in the business community, we’re capturing something that’s wanted here in Cottleville.”

To keep up to date with the progress, visit “The Oak Street Inn and Lounge” Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.