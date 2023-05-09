EPA to discuss soil sample results at Tuesday meeting

BRIDGETON (KMOV) -- Residents living near the West Lake Landfill are hoping to get more answers from the EPA. The agency is holding another public meeting to update residents on sampling results from the landfill.

The EPA told residents in March that nearly half of their soil samples tested positive for radioactive material. At that meeting, the EPA said it is still analyzing those sample results and would discuss the results Tuesday, May 9.

The meeting Tuesday starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. at the Machinists Hall on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton. The EPA said cleanup will start in 2024 but have not set a firm date.

