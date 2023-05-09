Closure on Veterans Memorial Parkway starts Tuesday night
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is set to restrict westbound Veterans Memorial Parkway overnight on Tuesday.
Weather permitting, this will affect the roadway between Cave Springs Boulevard and Mexico Road.
A new overpass is being built there to allow traffic there to go underneath cave springs without stopping at a traffic signal.
It’s expected to last for the majority of 2023.
