Closure on Veterans Memorial Parkway starts Tuesday night

MoDOT is set to restrict westbound Veterans Memorial Parkway overnight on Tuesday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is set to restrict westbound Veterans Memorial Parkway overnight on Tuesday.

Weather permitting, this will affect the roadway between Cave Springs Boulevard and Mexico Road.

A new overpass is being built there to allow traffic there to go underneath cave springs without stopping at a traffic signal.

It’s expected to last for the majority of 2023.

