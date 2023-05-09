‘Advocate for yourself’ area lung cancer survivor shares story as survival rate sees promising spike

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There is hope for U.S. lung cancer patients as the American Lung Association reports the five-year survival rate has increased by almost 40% in the last decade. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in Missouri.

It’s a disease Debra Zimmermann knows better than most.

“I pinch myself every day,” Zimmerann said.

She calls each day a gift as she reflects on her lung cancer battle.

“I saw the doctor, got CT scans. He called me 40 minutes later and said, ‘Get back here,” Zimmermann explained. “I remember thinking what could be wrong? I didn’t even connect the idea I had lung cancer because I never smoked.”

In January 2009, Deb was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, non-small cell cancer stage 3.

For the next six months, Deb went through chemotherapy, radiation, and a surgery to remove part of her left long.Zimmermann’s doctors said living three more years would be remarkable.

“It gave me a war to fight, is really the truth,” Zimmermann said.

She changed her diet, worked to move daily, and leaned on family to push her to beat the odds.

“We found out we were having our first grandchild in October, so If I can make it to March, I can meet that baby,” Zimmermann shared. “I did. Then, my son was getting married 18 months later and I thought if I could just be there for that wedding. And I made that.”

This past January, Deb celebrated 14 years cancer free and the same amount of time with the non-profit, Lung Cancer Connection.

Her advice to those in their cancer battle: advocate for yourself.

“Too often I see people, they don’t know what drug they are on, they don’t know what’s happening,” Zimmermann explained. “But you need, it’s a battle. You have to fight it. You have to gear up for it.”

News 4 is getting a better understanding of how this cancer targets our area.

According to the National Cancer Institute and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Greater St. Louis region averages 2,400 cases each year. This data was collected from 2015-2019.

In Missouri: 1,760 lung cancer cases (Annually)

St. Louis County: 813

St. Louis City: 264

St. Charles County: 281

Jefferson County: 228

Franklin County: 116

Lincoln County: 58

In Illinois: 608 lung cancer cases (Annually)

Madison County: 282

St. Clair County: 243

Clinton County: 35

Monroe County: 25

Jersey County: 24

For anyone wanting to search for additional counties, click here to visit the State Cancer Profiles site, sponsored by the NCI and CDC.

It’s been no walk in the park for Deb, but Laura Turn with the Lung Association in Missouri says, for Zimmermann to beat her diagnosis, and share her story, is a gift we can all learn from.

“It’s a different disease than it was several years ago. Where we are at, there is life after that. There is abundant, vibrant life. That’s what she’s a demonstrator of.

“At the time of my diagnosis, there were none of these drugs so I was one of the lucky ones. It worked for me. Now there are so many opportunities with what is happening now with lung cancer. So I would hope people won’t give up, and continue to fight.”

