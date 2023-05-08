You can sip beer with the sea turtles at the St. Louis Aquarium this week

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sea turtles at the St. Louis Aquarium will be the stars of a special event happening this week.

The aquarium is hosting “Under the Deep Brew Sea” this Thursday, May 11. Tickets cost $40, and part of the proceeds go to the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation, the nonprofit that provides access and education programs to the community.

News 4′s Steve Harris gives a preview of the event in the above video.

