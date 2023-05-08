St. Louis County Greek Festival is back for Memorial Weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the St. Louis County Greek Festival is back in person.

You can get your taste of Greek cuisine, live music and traditional dancing.

The annual festival will be over memorial day weekend, so May 26 through 29. The hours will be 11 a.m. To 9 p.m. on Friday through Sunday and closes at 4 on that Monday.

It’s all happening at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Town & Country.

There is of course a tasty variety of food from Greece, including Greek chicken, gyros, kebabs and baklava.

