Rep. Cori Bush visits St. Louis, calls for SCOTUS reform

On Monday, reproductive rights advocates joined Representative Cori Bush as part of the national Just Majority bus tour, which made a stop in St. Louis.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Monday, reproductive rights advocates joined Representative Cori Bush as part of the national Just Majority bus tour, which made a stop in St. Louis.

They discussed the ethical concerns of the high court as well as the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Bush said she and other colleagues are leading the introduction of the Judiciary Act next week. It would reintroduce legislation to expand the court.

Bush is also calling for a code of ethics and term limits for the court.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued on May 8, 2023
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm
St. Louis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in connection with a May 6, 2023...
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight fatal shooting in north St. Louis
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight shooting in north St. Louis
Deshaun Wilson was charged with both shootings in a parking garage in downtown St. Louis.
Suspect charged in downtown parking garage shootings

Latest News

Lung Association turns St. Louis turquoise to raise awareness, help end lung cancer
Lung Association turns St. Louis turquoise to raise awareness, help end lung cancer
generic
1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after St. Louis crash
Generic image
Florissant bank manager stole more than $170K from customers, sentenced to prison
Man shot, killed in Gravois Park neighborhood
Man shot, killed in Gravois Park neighborhood