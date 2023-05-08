Rep. Cori Bush visits St. Louis, calls for SCOTUS reform

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Monday, reproductive rights advocates joined Representative Cori Bush as part of the national Just Majority bus tour, which made a stop in St. Louis.

They discussed the ethical concerns of the high court as well as the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Bush said she and other colleagues are leading the introduction of the Judiciary Act next week. It would reintroduce legislation to expand the court.

Bush is also calling for a code of ethics and term limits for the court.

