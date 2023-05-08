Police: Missing Iowa attempted murder suspect cut off ankle monitor

Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police are searching for Ali Younes.(Johnson County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (CNN) - Law enforcement in Iowa is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office said it was notified Saturday that 19-year-old Ali Younes had cut off his monitoring device.

He was on house arrest with his family pending trial.

Officials say on April 25, 2022, Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person on the University of Iowa campus.

A judge granted him pretrial release and required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, surrender his passport and stay with family.

Several agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, are searching for Younes.

Authorities say if you see him, do not approach him, but call 911.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
First Alert: Several Rounds of Storms Possible Through Monday Afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Watch For late day Severe Storms
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight fatal shooting in north St. Louis
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight fatal shooting in north St. Louis
2 people killed in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
Six people shot, two killed during busy Cinco De Mayo weekend in south St. Louis
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a man was driving northbound on I-170 in a...
2 people killed after being struck by car on I-170 over the weekend
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Virginia jail found on college campus