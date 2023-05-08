Overnight trailer fire in Cahokia Heights under investigation

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Firefighters responded to a heavy overnight fire at a trailer in Cahokia Heights.

The call came in for a structure fire around 3 a.m. on Circle Creek Lane. Upon arrival, a heavy fire could be seen coming from a mobile home, extending to a large pine tree above it. Crews from Cahokia Heights, Prairie Du Pont, and Camp Jackson were able to extinguish the flames in under 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.