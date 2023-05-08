Man shot, killed in Gravois Park neighborhood

By Matt Woods
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Gravois Park neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said.

The man was shot in the head in the 3600 block of Grand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information on the incident was immediately released.

The man killed on Grand Boulevard Monday is the sixth person killed in the city of St. Louis since Friday.

