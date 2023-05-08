Lung Association turns St. Louis turquoise to raise awareness, help end lung cancer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Pull out your turquoise tie, shirt, earrings, socks, or any other item on Tuesday to support the American Lung Association in Missouri’s effort to call attention to the No. 1 cancer killer in the nation: lung cancer.

The annual Turquoise Takeover celebration unites America to stand together against lung cancer. Each year, the organization turns the nation turquoise, a color symbolizing clean air and breath.

The American Lung Association in Missouri says more than 5,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer annually.

The association reported in 2020 that Missouri has high lung cancer rates and low survival rates. The main issue is a lack of screenings, and symptoms not apparent until the late stages of the cancer.

Here in St. Louis, the Lung Association is illuminating major landmarks and buildings turquoise, including the St. Louis Wheel and the McDonnell Planetarium at the St. Louis Science Center. The Lung Association is also holding a Lung Cancer Awareness Panel with the St. Louis County Library.

“Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in our state, but there is hope. The five-year survival rate has increased by nearly 40% in the past decade thanks to improved early detection of the disease through lung cancer screening and advancements in research,” said Brett Schuette, executive director of the Lung Association, Missouri. “There are actions we can all take to reduce the burden of lung cancer in Missouri, so we ask you to join us.”

The community is asked to wear turquoise, take a photo, and tag #TurquoiseTakeover and/or #LUNGFORCE.

Here are some other ways people can help the efforts to end lung cancer:

1. Get screened for lung cancer if eligible

2. Test your home for radon

3. Donate to help achieve a world free of lung cancer

Since 2014, LUNG FORCE has raised over $26 million for lifesaving lung cancer research.

Visit LUNGFORCE.org to learn how you can get involved during Lung Cancer Action Week and join the effort to defeat the disease.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.