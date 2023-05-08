Local school district taking steps to reverse low teacher pay

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - One south St. Louis County school district is continuing its work to reverse the low teacher pay trends plaguing school districts nationwide.

According to the National Education Association, a first-year teacher in Missouri makes about $34,000 a year. That is dead last in the country, and nearly half of the national average. Once teachers are on the job for a few years, the same report shows, the average teacher salary is $52,000; that ranks 47th in the U.S.

Concord Elementary School teacher Carrie Turek has more than 20 years of experience in the classroom. The Lindbergh grad is thankful to teach in the same district and has been vocal about the need for more competitive pay.

“You do want to be compensated, your time be well worth what you are doing, and you do deserve that money,” Turek said.

Carrie Turek has more than 20 years of experience in the classroom. The @LindberghFlyers grad teaches in the district at Concord Elementary. She says new leadership has brought a “Culture of Yes,” to help increase teacher pay, and provide additional support to teachers. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/aHgIWYSJj9 — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) May 4, 2023

Turek is also president of the Lindbergh NEA. She said Lindbergh Schools doesn’t have a recruitment problem but says she was frustrated seeing good teachers, her friends, walk out the door after a few years, to another district.

“They were leaving the district, and it was all compensation,” Turek said.

“It was a significant gap,” Superintendent Dr. Tony Lake said.

Dr. Lake took the helm of Lindbergh Schools in 2018. In 2017, starting salary for teachers in the district was just over $39,000. It’s now up to $44,000 this academic year.

Teachers who stay for 30 years, plus earn a Masters’s degree, top out on the district’s new pay scale at $96,000.

“If you’re talking about leaving for $12,000 or $14,000, that’s real money,” Dr. Lake explained. “If you can close that gap to a couple of thousand dollars and as an employee you feel supported, valued and your voice is heard, you probably won’t leave us.”

According to Lindbergh Schools, the $2-3 million that was reallocated over several years was realized through efficiencies in several areas, including but not limited to:

Student bus transportation: Making sure the district is running full buses and building routes as efficiently as possible

Printing: Replacing printers in every classroom with shared copiers in each building

Utility bills: Working with an energy manager to reduce utility bills by programming heating and cooling in buildings

Landscaping: When members of the district’s landscape crew retired, the district investigated outsourcing some of this work such as mowing at schools, and ultimately moved in that direction to save money

Competitive bidding: Lindbergh Schools use an online system to go out for bid regularly on major purchases, which allows the district to seek competitive pricing.

“Those types of things, when you do that across your system, that becomes real dollars, and being efficient with our taxpayers,” Dr. Lake said.

“The “old way” of budgeting was to give every department an across-the-board increase each year to their bottom line,” Lindbergh Schools CCO Beth Johnston explained. “So, for example, if a department had $50,000 one year, they would get a 2% increase for the next year by default - not based on any specific need. When you run a budget this way, people adopt a “use it or lose it” mindset and take whatever money is left at the end of the year to buy office supplies or furniture, etc. ... even if they don’t need it.”

“Now, every budget manager is required to submit specific requests for the coming year and plan their expenses in detail,” Johnston shared. “Some years, that means your budget will decrease, and other years you might have a major purchase that causes it to increase. Either way, budget managers are intentional about only asking for what they need. Every budget request must be accompanied by an explanation for how it helps us achieve our strategic goals.”

“We all do the job, whether you teach in Kirkwood, Ladue, and Clayton, when you want to hang your hat, you want to work where you feel they appreciate you. That’s a turn from where we were,” Turek said.

For comparison, the Ladue School District promotes the average teacher salary as $74,465 and the School District of Clayton advertises $78,000 average pay.

The NEA is calling on state lawmakers to do more for students and educators. Dr. Lake told News 4 that Jefferson City should get some credit.

As the Missouri Legislature looks to finalize the new fiscal budget by May 5, the current proposal includes $29.4 million to help schools raise baseline teacher pay to $38,000.

“Is it where it needs to be? Absolutely not, Dr. Lake said. “We can always get better at Lindbergh Schools.”

“There is still room for us to grow,” Turek said. “We need to find more inefficiencies and make sure we are keeping up with other benchmark school districts.”

According to the NEA, teachers earn 20% more, on average, in states with collective bargaining.

At Lindbergh Schools, the teacher union is optional, so whatever the union negotiates with the school board, all teachers receive.

NEA ranks Illinois 12th in the country with an average teacher salary at $72,000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.