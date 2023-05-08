James Naile makes first MLB appearance of the season with St. Louis as the Cardinals break an eight-game losing streak

St. Louis defeats Detroit 12-6 in series finale
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals had lost eight consecutive games entering Sunday’s series finale with the Detroit Tigers.

Leading 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning with one out, St. Louis turned to James Naile, his first MLB appearance of the season after being called up earlier in the week from AAA-Memphis.

Naile allowed a single to the first batter he faced, but was then able to record an out on a fly ball to right field by Nick Maton with a diving catch by Lars Nootbaar.

With two outs Eric Haase was the next man up and Naile forced a ground ball toward short. Tommy Edman did not field it cleanly, and could not get a throw off as a result. Edman was given an error, and the inning continued with runners on first and second for the Tigers.

Then Miguel Cabrera stepped into the batters box and sent a line drive to center field for a base hit to bring in a run.

That was the end of Naile’s outing. His final stat line: 0.1 innings pitched allowing two hits and three runs, but none of them earned.

On offense the Cardinals erupted for four home runs, three of them by Paul Goldschmidt. His big day at the plate fueled St. Louis to a 12-6 win.

Next up for the Cardinals is a three-game road trip against the rival Chicago Cubs.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

