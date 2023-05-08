Grant’s Farm celebrates Maifest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Grant’s Farm hosted a Maifest celebration on Sunday, through the hot weather.

Maifest is the German celebration of summer, and Grant’s Farm showcased its German heritage in several ways.

Maifest continues next weekend on Friday night and all day Saturday and Sunday.

As always, admission to Grant’s Farm is free, but you do need to pay for parking.

