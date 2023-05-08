Florissant bank manager stole more than $170K from customers, sentenced to prison

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A former Commerce bank manager was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for stealing more than $170,000 from customers over the course of a year.

Prosecutors alleged Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 29, took money from 15 customers from February 2020 through May 2021 while she was a manager at the Commerce Bank on Natural Bridge Avenue in Florissant. She transferred funds to herself through cashier’s checks and prepaid cards.

Hopkins pleaded guilty in January to four felony counts of bank fraud. Prosecutors said she took $328,000 from the customers but returned some of it to keep the scheme going.

The bank repaid the customers who were victims of fraud.

