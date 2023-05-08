Florissant bank manager stole more than $170K from customers, sentenced to prison

Generic image
Generic image(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A former Commerce bank manager was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for stealing more than $170,000 from customers over the course of a year.

Prosecutors alleged Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 29, took money from 15 customers from February 2020 through May 2021 while she was a manager at the Commerce Bank on Natural Bridge Avenue in Florissant. She transferred funds to herself through cashier’s checks and prepaid cards.

Hopkins pleaded guilty in January to four felony counts of bank fraud. Prosecutors said she took $328,000 from the customers but returned some of it to keep the scheme going.

The bank repaid the customers who were victims of fraud.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued on May 8, 2023
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm
St. Louis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in connection with a May 6, 2023...
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight fatal shooting in north St. Louis
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight shooting in north St. Louis
Deshaun Wilson was charged with both shootings in a parking garage in downtown St. Louis.
Suspect charged in downtown parking garage shootings

Latest News

Lung Association turns St. Louis turquoise to raise awareness, help end lung cancer
Lung Association turns St. Louis turquoise to raise awareness, help end lung cancer
Rep. Cori Bush visits St. Louis, calls for SCOTUS reform
Rep. Cori Bush visits St. Louis, calls for SCOTUS reform
generic
1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after St. Louis crash
Man shot, killed in Gravois Park neighborhood
Man shot, killed in Gravois Park neighborhood