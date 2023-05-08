First Alert Weather Day: Watch For late day Severe Storms

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Watch for storms to redevelop late this afternoon

Late afternoon-evening storms may be severe

Cooler and dry Tuesday

Monday afternoon & evening: Another round of storms is expected to develop as the cool front passes through the area. Exactly where these storms develop and how storng they are will be impacted by the cooler residual air leftover from the morning storms and how quickly we can heat back up. Right now anywhere from the I-70 corridor and south is in play, though the favored area would farther south of the St. Louis metro. Make sure to check in on News4 or the KMOV weather app to see where these storms develop, as they could produce large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low, but can’t be ruled out.

A couple of quiet, slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Another unsettled pattern for later this week.

