Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
By Will Whaley, Isaac Calvert and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say a car crash over the weekend that resulted in one death and two injuries was caused by a distracted juvenile driver.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to the two-vehicle wreck at an intersection on Saturday.

Authorities said 60-year-old Sandra Cardwell, who was behind the wheel in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Cardwell was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Police said he refused medical attention and was escorted by officers back to his home.

Two juveniles were also in the car with the Cardwells during the crash. They were taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated.

One of the juveniles suffered a broken clavicle and was treated and released. The other juvenile received treatment for possible internal injuries.

Police say the occupants in the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver. Two of the occupants in the vehicle were juveniles. The third passenger’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued on May 8, 2023
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm
St. Louis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in connection with a May 6, 2023...
WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in Cinco De Mayo weekend shooting on Cherokee Street
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight fatal shooting in north St. Louis
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight shooting in north St. Louis
Deshaun Wilson was charged with both shootings in a parking garage in downtown St. Louis.
Suspect charged in downtown parking garage shootings

Latest News

DEA
St. Louis DEA announces 72 arrests, 1.3 million fentanyl pills seized in year-long operation targeting drug cartel networks
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Area school district receive grants for safety improvements
Area school district receive grants for safety improvements
FILE - Security guards let individuals enter the Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa...
Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures