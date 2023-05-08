Episode 233: Counterpublic

Counterpublic Logo
By Alexis Zotos
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is catching the eye of the art world, not just locally, but nationally. They are all paying attention to Counterpublic, a civic exhibition that weaves contemporary art through the City of St. Louis. It only happens for three months every three years.

On this week’s podcast, we’re giving you the backstory and a deeper explanation of why this is much bigger than art. Cofounder Lee Broughton and artistic director James McAnally join us for a fascinating conversation about art, community and expanding connection.

