Arias trial echoes through courtrooms ten years later

A decade later, the Jodi Arias trial remains a cautionary tale for prosecutors, defense attorneys, and judges.
By Morgan Loew
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A decade later, the Jodi Arias trial remains a cautionary tale for prosecutors, defense attorneys, and judges. “This was a trial that went off the rails,” said former federal prosecutor Michael Volkov, a former longtime federal prosecutor. “The atmosphere that was created in the courtroom became almost circus-like,” said Volkov.

The case centered on a murder. Jodi Arias was arrested for the brutal attack and killing of her boyfriend, Travis Alexander. He was stabbed 27 times and shot in the head. The trial contained sex tapes, graphic photos and video, and testimony from the defendant that lasted more than three weeks. Volkov faults the judge, Sherry Stevens, who is now retired, for allowing the trial to go on too long.

According to him, those mistakes included allowing witnesses, including Arias, to repeat themselves on the stand and allowing outside influences and pressures to affect the proceedings. At one point, Arias was interviewed by a television station during the trial. She was found guilty but ultimately spared from the death penalty. “I believe the reason that they ultimately did not secure the death penalty was because the judge made various mistakes,” said Volkov.

After the trial, both the prosecutor, Juan Martinez, and the defense attorney, Kirk Nurmi, were disbarred. Martinez was sanctioned for in-office behavior and for allegedly leaking jury information to a reporter. Nurmi wrote a tell-all book about the trial without getting Arias’ permission.

“Confidentiality is just about the most fundamental principle for lawyers,” said Larry Cohen, who teaches litigation ethics at ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Cohen says high-profile cases do come with more pitfalls and potential for problems than everyday cases. But he argues that there is an upside to public attention on court cases – when they are tried correctly and competently.

“If people believe it was a just process conducted consistent with the applicable rules, seeking an outcome on the merits, they’ll be more likely to be comfortable not just with the outcome in this case, but with the outcome in all cases,” said Cohen.

Michael Volkov says attorneys and judges learn lessons from high-profile trials of the past, including the Arias trial, and this one is a cautionary tale. “In today’s world, Twitter, Instagram – everything. People know a lot about a case before they come in. And the fact is that we are bombarded by lots of social media information,” said Volkov. “If you are going to conduct a trial like this, and there’s so much at stake, you have to assert control of the case,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
First Alert: Several Rounds of Storms Possible Through Monday Afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Watch For late day Severe Storms
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight fatal shooting in north St. Louis
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight fatal shooting in north St. Louis
2 people killed in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
Six people shot, two killed during busy Cinco De Mayo weekend in south St. Louis
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
Victim identified after being fatally shot in Country Club Hills parking lot
Firefighters arrived to a heavy fire coming from a mobile home, extending to a large pine tree...
Overnight trailer fire in Cahokia Heights under investigation
Overnight trailer fire in Cahokia Heights under investigation
Overnight trailer fire in Cahokia Heights under investigation
Grant’s Farm celebrates Maifest
Grant’s Farm celebrates Maifest