Area school district receive grants for safety improvements

Nine school districts in the St. Louis region received grants to use toward safety and security improvements.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Nine school districts in the St. Louis region received grants to use toward safety and security improvements. The grants were part of $20 million in safety grants awarded to 169 districts across the state.

The Northwest R-1 School District in Jefferson County Received the largest grant, $450,000. Dr. Jennifer Hecktor is the superintendent.

“We’re very grateful for the grant. It’s really going go a long way to help our schools be a little bit safer,” she said.

Hecktor said the biggest improvement that the grant will fund is adding surveillance cameras to the interior of the district’s elementary schools. Plus, it will pay to install better-quality cameras at the entryways of grade schools.

District voters approved a safety and security bond issue earlier in the year. Funds from the bond issue will go toward building secure vestibules at the entrances of buildings that don’t have them. Bond issue funds will also pay for a new fire alarm panel, intercom and phone systems.

The Riverview Gardens School District will receive a $400,000 grant from the state. Dr. Lavon Singleton is the C-F-O of the district.

“$400,000 is quite a bit, quite a bit of money. And our school can certainly utilize these resources to do some very important things safety-wise around our school district,” he said.

Singleton said the money is earmarked for metal detectors, more surveillance cameras, a visitor management system and door identification markers to help first responders know where to go in an emergency.

Here are the grants awarded to St. Louis area school districts:

Northwest R-1 School District, $450,000

Riverview Gardens School District, $400,000

Festus R-6 School District, $350,000

De Soto #73 School District, $250,000

KIPP St. Louis Public School District, $250,000

Jennings School District, $250,000

St. Clair R-XIII School District,

Elsberry School District, $150,000

Kingston K-14 School District, $150,000

