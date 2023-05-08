2 people killed after being struck by car on I-170 over the weekend

By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed Saturday night after a vehicle struck them on Interstate 170 in St. Louis County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a man was driving northbound on I-170 in a Chevrolet Silverado around 12:20 a.m. Saturday when he struck two people who were in the roadway. The victims were identified as Harvey McGee, 29, of St. Louis, and Crystal Bounds, 39, of Florissant, Mo. McGee was pronounced dead on scene and Bounds was pronounced dead at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

MSHP was assisted by the Berkeley Police Department, Berkeley Fire, and Normandy Police Department.

