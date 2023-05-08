1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a north St. Louis crash Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The three-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Page Blvd. and Hamilton Ave.

Police have released few details but said one person was taken to the hospital with what was believed to be life-threatening injuries.

