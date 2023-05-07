Two local firefighters honored at National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two local firefighters will be honored tonight by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. St. Louis Fire Department Spokesman Garon Mosby emceed the candlelight vigil.

St. Louis Firefighter Ben Polson and Festus Fire Chief Kevin Cremer were among the 144 honorees.

Their names will be added to the National Memorial for Firefighters who Died in the Line of Duty.

Polson was killed while fighting a fire in January 2022. Cremer died that same month from COVID-19 complications.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.