Two local firefighters honored at National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Two local firefighters will be honored tonight by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two local firefighters will be honored tonight by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. St. Louis Fire Department Spokesman Garon Mosby emceed the candlelight vigil.

St. Louis Firefighter Ben Polson and Festus Fire Chief Kevin Cremer were among the 144 honorees.

Their names will be added to the National Memorial for Firefighters who Died in the Line of Duty.

Polson was killed while fighting a fire in January 2022. Cremer died that same month from COVID-19 complications.

