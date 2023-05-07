Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight fatal shooting in north St. Louis

SLMPD says this shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at N. 20th Street and Agnes...
SLMPD says this shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at N. 20th Street and Agnes Street.(Kmov)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are reporting a shooting that resulted in two people’s deaths and two others being injured. This follows a fatal shooting that also resulted in two deaths Friday night on Cherokee Street.

SLMPD says this shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at N. 20th Street and Agnes Street. Two female victims were pronounced dead on scene and two other victims were taken to the hospital. The Homicide Division has been requested.

News4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast Changes, Here’s The First Alert On A Severe Storm Threat
First Alert Weather Days: Storms possible tonight through Monday
2 people killed in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
Six people shot, two killed during busy Cinco De Mayo weekend in south St. Louis
The decision to remove a road sign honoring a convicted cop killer could violate the First...
Removal of I-44 road sign could be in conflict with First Amendment
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Offers made to help new St. Louis circuit attorney
Offers made to help new St. Louis circuit attorney

Latest News

Missouri History Museum hosts gala for local OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates
Missouri History Museum hosts gala for local OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates
Two local firefighters honored at National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Two local firefighters honored at National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Six people shot, two killed during busy Cinco De Mayo weekend in south St. Louis
Six people shot, two killed during busy Cinco De Mayo weekend in south St. Louis
Two local firefighters honored at National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Two local firefighters honored at National Fallen Firefighters Foundation