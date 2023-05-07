One person dead after double shooting in Hyde Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Destrehan in north St. Louis for a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found one man who was shot and not conscious or breathing. Another man was shot and privately taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives have been requested.

Police have not released anymore information at this time.

