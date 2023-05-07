One person dead after double shooting in Hyde Park

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Destrehan in north St. Louis for a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found one man who was shot and not conscious or breathing. Another man was shot and privately taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives have been requested.

Police have not released anymore information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast Changes, Here’s The First Alert On A Severe Storm Threat
First Alert Weather Days: Storms possible tonight through Monday
Homicide investigation generic
Man shot dead in parking lot in Country Club Hills
The decision to remove a road sign honoring a convicted cop killer could violate the First...
Removal of I-44 road sign could be in conflict with First Amendment
Offers made to help new St. Louis circuit attorney
Offers made to help new St. Louis circuit attorney
Two men were shot in a garage at 419 N. 9th Street in downtown St. Louis on May 4
PD: Suspect arrested who is believed to be responsible for 2 Downtown parking garage shootings

Latest News

Local school districts host school bus safety competition
Local school districts host school bus safety competition
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
2 people killed in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
2 people killed in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
First Alert Weather: Storms this afternoon/evening. Some strong