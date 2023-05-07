Officials: Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man

Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.
Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.(PxHere)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday as a man who had been reported missing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim from Lake Erie around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Solon police said Powidel left his home on May 2.

It is unclear exactly where Powidel’s body was located.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for St. Louis City, County, and surrounding areas...
First Alert: Several Rounds of Storms Possible Through Monday Afternoon
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
2 people killed in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
Six people shot, two killed during busy Cinco De Mayo weekend in south St. Louis
The decision to remove a road sign honoring a convicted cop killer could violate the First...
Removal of I-44 road sign could be in conflict with First Amendment
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

One person dead after double shooting in Hyde Park
One person dead after double shooting in Hyde Park
Contractor union reaches agreement to end strike impacting local construction projects
Contractor union reaches agreement to end strike impacting local construction projects
Local companies team up to gift veteran a car
Local companies team up to gift veteran a car
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight fatal shooting in north St. Louis
Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight fatal shooting in north St. Louis
Mary the Eland antelope was safely captured and returned after she escaped the Lupa Zoo on...
Antelope safely returned to zoo after escaping, living in the wild for 5 weeks