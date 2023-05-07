Off-duty DeSoto firefighter dies in crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An off-duty DeSoto firefighter died in a crash on I-44 in Crawford County on May 5.

The DeSoto Rural Fire Protection District announced the death of Tommy Seegers in a Facebook post, saying in part, “Please pray for Tommy and his entire family during this difficult time, Tommy will be greatly missed by all that knew him.”

According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Seegers had traveled off of the side of I-44, and when he got back onto the road, he hit the back of another vehicle. Then his car overturned and caught on fire. Seegers was pronounced dead at the scene.

