Missouri History Museum hosts gala for local OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri History Museum is celebrating the contributions of Asian Americans.

Saturday night, the museum hosted a 50th-anniversary gala for the local chapter of Asian Pacific American Advocates.

The group works on civil rights issues for Asian Americans living and working in St. Louis. The gala was hosted on the 141st anniversary of the signing of the Chinese Exclusion Act, which enacted a 10-year ban on all immigration of Chinese laborers on May 6, 1882.

