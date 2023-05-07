Man shot, injured in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured in the Penrose neighborhood on Sunday.

Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Carter just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times; he was conscious and breathing at the time. The man was taken to an area hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

correction: A previous version of this story said the man had died based on reports from police.

