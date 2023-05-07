Goldschmidt 3 HRs, Cards end 8-game skid, beat Tigers 12-6

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)(Tom Gannam | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered three times, Brendan Donovan hit a three-run drive and the St. Louis Cardinals stopped an eight-game losing streak with a 12-6 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Goldschmidt, had four hits and four RBIs in his third three-homer game, the first since March 29, 2019, against Milwaukee. He had solo home runs in the first and third innings and a two-run drive in the eighth.

Lars Nootbaar added a two-run single to cap off a seven-run sixth inning for the Cardinals, who had been on their longest skid in 16 years.

Jake Rogers hit a grand slam for the Tigers, whose five-game winning steak was stopped. Spencer Torkelson also homered for Detroit.

St. Louis sent 12 batters to the plate in the sixth to take control 10-6. The Tigers committed three errors in the frame.

Donovan homered off Mason Englert. Dylan Carlson and Andrew Knizner followed with hits around an error and Nootbaar added a double.

Detroit took a 6-3 lead with five runs in the sixth, all after shortstop Tommy Edman’s two-out error.

Miguel Cabrera followed with a run-scoring single. Pinch-hitter Zach McKinstry drew a walk before Rogers homered off JoJo Romero.

Torkelson hit his third homer of the season in the fourth inning.

Detroit starter Alex Faedo allowed three runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. He retired his last seven hitters in his first appearance of the season.

St. Louis starter Steve Matz allowed one run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old left-hander has not won as a starter since last July 23

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Spencer Turnbull was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for Faedo, who was recalled.

Cardinals: OF Tyler O’Neill is on the 10-day injury list with lower back tightness. He says the ailment has been bothering him for the last week.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.67) will RHP Tanner Bibee (1-0, 2.45) on Monday in the first of a three-game series in Cleveland.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.79) takes on Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.18) in the first of a three-game set in Chicago on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for St. Louis City, County, and surrounding areas...
First Alert: Several Rounds of Storms Possible Through Monday Afternoon
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
Chesterfield mom advocates for life saving legislation after losing two sons
2 people killed in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
Six people shot, two killed during busy Cinco De Mayo weekend in south St. Louis
The decision to remove a road sign honoring a convicted cop killer could violate the First...
Removal of I-44 road sign could be in conflict with First Amendment
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home...
Cardinals place O’Neill, Woodford on injured list
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) reacts in the dugout after being pulled...
Cardinals suffer second consecutive sweep as Angels bombard Flaherty for 10 runs
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27), left rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of...
Angels tag Gallegos for three-run ninth to stun Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals' David Freese reacts after hitting a solo home run off a pitch by Texas...
David Freese, Jose Oquendo elected to Cardinals Hall of Fame