CITY SC, FC Dallas both scoreless at half time

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC will face off against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium tonight. The match started at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

Live Blog

CITY SC and FC Dallas both went into halftime scoreless.

Pre-game

CITY is looking to bounce back after losing to the Portland Timbers last week 2-1 at home in CITYPARK. CITY is currently second in the Western Conference with 19 points, just one point shy of Seattle in first place. The team is also still down its designated player, forward João Klauss.

Miguel Perez, the team’s home-grown 18-year-old player, is making the starting 11 tonight after starting in last week’s match. Célio Pompeu will be getting his first career MLS start.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

