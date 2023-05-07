CITY SC, FC Dallas both scoreless at half time

29 APR 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI- St. Louis CITY SC host the Portland Timbers during match day 10 at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday Apr. 29, 2023.(Joe Martinez; St. Louis CITY SC | Joe Martinez)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC will face off against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium tonight. The match started at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

CITY SC and FC Dallas both went into halftime scoreless.

CITY is looking to bounce back after losing to the Portland Timbers last week 2-1 at home in CITYPARK. CITY is currently second in the Western Conference with 19 points, just one point shy of Seattle in first place. The team is also still down its designated player, forward João Klauss.

Miguel Perez, the team’s home-grown 18-year-old player, is making the starting 11 tonight after starting in last week’s match. Célio Pompeu will be getting his first career MLS start.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

