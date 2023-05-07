First Alert Weather Days: Storm potential again today & tonight

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Sunday: This is a First Alert Weather Day. Counties south need to watch for a hail and wind risk with any of these storms during the day Sunday. These storms will head our way from southwest Missouri. We will have plenty of dry time ahead of these storms. The potential for severe weather this afternoon is on the lower side.

Sunday night into Monday: Showers and storms will develop into a line as it moves south from Iowa and impacts us late Sunday through Monday AM. If the line holds its strength, we’ll be looking at a wind risk. We stand at a threat level 1 risk out of 5 for severe weather, which is the lowest on the threat level scale. Monday is also a First Alert Weather Day. Watch for isolated Flash Flooding as storms train and produce high rainfall totals. We do not expect this to be a widespread problem.

Monday afternoon & evening: This last round of storms will primarily depend on how the storms develop tonight and tomorrow AM. It’s possible the atmosphere won’t be able to recover from the earlier round, which will decrease the severe threat for the afternoon. However, if the atmosphere recovers and we build enough energy, then the later round will need to be monitored closely. Given the overall risk, Monday is still a First Alert Weather Day. The area stands at a threat level 2 risk out of 5 for severe weather, which is still on the lower side of the threat level scale.

The main takeaway is that there are multiple opportunities for storms, and each one will influence the other. Have a way to receive warnings at all points of the day and night, and keep up with us for the latest details.

